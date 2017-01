BYESVILLE, Ohio – The Meadowbrook Colts were dominant in their victory over the River View Black Bears 91-44

The Black Bears were lead in scoring by Jorn Hockter with 12 points followed by Chase Whitehair with 7.

The Colts had 4 players in double figures. Justin Cork lead the stampede with 23 followed by Parker Black with 18, Trey Singleton with 17 and Logan Wolverton with 12.