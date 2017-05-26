OLD WASHINGTON,Ohio–When students return to the classroom this fall, there will be some rather familiar changes to the district.

During their Thursday night meeting, the East Guernsey Local Board of Education approved a lengthy list of personnel items, the majority of which were administrative position revisions.

School principal reassignments included: Bryan Conlon grades 6-12 Assist Principal, William Hartmeyer Buckeye Trail High School Principal and Casey Tolzda grades K-5 Principal.

This reassignment actually signals a move back to the original three grade class structure, K-5, 6-8 and 9-12, that was in place when the renovated school campus opened.

Superintendent Adam Pittis says that the move away from the Elementary, Middle School and High School structure was primarily economically driven, but now officials feel that they can return to the class organization for which the building was designed. Pittis adds that going back will also allow the similar grades to interact, and enhance their educational opportunities.

In addition, the administrative position of Middle School Principal has been reinstated, and is expected to be filled soon.

Other administrative contracts approved were: Julia Cunningham (Transportation/Maintenance Supervisor), Cindi Johnson (Director of Student Services), Chase Rosser (Director of Curriculum) and Adam Pittis (Superintendent of Schools).

During the financial report, Treasurer Matt Reed updated the status of three of the districts’ major funds. Compared to this time last year, Reed says the Self Insurance Fund has dropped slightly from $1.6 million to $1.4 million, which is a good sign financially, while the Permanent Improvement fund grew from $1.4 million to $1.5 million and the districts’ General Fund has increase from $5.4 million to $7.1 million.

Reed notes that due to the oil and gas activity in the area over the past few years, property tax revenues have “gone through the roof”. Reed notes that in 2015 property tax revenues to the district totaled $47 million, and one year later skyrocketed to $104 million. Reed was quick to point out that officials are cautious to plan on future revenues to continue at that rate. However, a slight increase was figured into the district’s latest Five Year Forecast. The board approved the forecast, a bi-annual prediction of the district’s financial future. Despite facing a feared loss of $326,000 in state funding, Reed told the board, the district is not facing deficit spending through FY 2021.

During his report to the board, Superintendent Adam Pittis pointed out a recent survey published in the U.S. News & World Report, in which the East Guernsey district, with a graduation rate of 91% obtained a Bronze Award. The other area district named in the report was East Muskingum Schools, who also received a Bronze Award, with a 95% graduation rate, was ranked 108th in Ohio.

The national rankings were based on the district’s performance on state required testing, and how well students were prepared for college.