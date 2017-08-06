CLEVELAND,Ohio (AP) — Brett Gardner and Ronald Torreyes made sensational defensive plays in the ninth inning to save Aroldis Chapman from another late-inning meltdown in Progressive Field, and the New York Yankees hung on to beat the Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Saturday night and stop a four-game losing streak.

Chapman (4-2), making his first appearance in Cleveland since Game 7 of last year’s World Series for the Chicago Cubs, allowed a leadoff single in the ninth before Jose Ramirez hit a fly to deep left that Gardner grabbed with a jump on the warning track. Edwin Encarnacion then hit a blooper toward right that Torreyes ran down with a dive.

The defensive gems were a welcomed change for the Yankees, who made three errors in the series opener and had another error, passed ball and two wild pitches on Friday.

For seven innings, Danny Salazar mostly dominated the Yankees, who managed just one run. It was the right-hander’s third strong start since returning from the disabled list last month. CarlosSantana homered for the Indians, who had their nine-game home winning streak snapped.

On Sunday: Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco, who didn’t get out of the second inning in his previous start against Boston will be on the mound.. He’s 4-4 against the Yankees, who will start Luis Severino, who is 3-0 in his last five starts with a 1.36 ERA and 39 strikeouts.