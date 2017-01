SARAHSVILLE, Ohio — The Shenandoah Zeps were defeated Friday night by the Buckeye Trail Warriors 59-42.

The Warriors grabbed an early lead, and ran away with it. At the half, the score was 41-14, in favor of the Warriors. Top scorers for the Warriors were Troy Pontius, with 14 points, and Jacob Doudna with 15.

The top scorer for the Zeps was Nick Miller, with 14 points.