LBJ triple-double effort futile

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Stephen Curry had a triple double and Kevin Durant scored 33 and the Golden State Warriors took a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals with a 132-113 victory in Game 2 on Sunday night.

Curry finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists,

The big nights from the former MVPs made coach Steve Kerr a winner in his return to the bench after a more than six-week absence following complications from back surgery.

“We’re young, we’re healthy, we’re playing basketball, the game we love, and we have a great opportunity in front of you,” Curry said. “You’ve got to kind of seize it and enjoy the experience and the journey.”

This marks the second straight year Golden State won the first two games of the Finals. Cleveland rallied to win last year’s series in seven games.

LeBron James had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists to tie Magic Johnson’s record with his eighth career Finals triple-double.