CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland State coach Gary Waters has retired after 11 seasons.

The winningest coach in school history, Waters announced he is stepping down on Tuesday, just days after the Vikings lost in the first round of the Horizon League Tournament to finish 9-22.

Waters took over CSU’s program in 2006 after five seasons at Rutgers and averaged 20 wins in his first six seasons. He guided the Vikings to the 2009 NCAA Tournament, where Cleveland State stunned Wake Forest in the first round.

Waters, though, was unable to maintain the success as CSU’s program was hurt by several top players transferring. The Vikings went just 18-45 in Waters’ final two seasons.

The school says a search to replace Waters has begun.