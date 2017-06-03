KANSAS CITY, Missouri (AP) — Jason Vargas tossed his first shutout in nearly three years Friday night, outdueling Royals nemesis Josh Tomlin and sending Kansas City to a 4-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

Vargas (7-3) allowed seven hits over the first six innings but deftly induced double plays in four of them to escape the trouble. He then set down the Indians in order the rest of the way, making a nifty grab of Carlos Santana’s liner in the ninth to end it.

The Royals scored their first run off Tomlin (3-7) with two down in the sixth when Lorenzo Cain beat out an infield single — he was initially ruled out, but the call was quickly overturned.

Whit Merrifield extended his hitting streak to 17 games with an RBI double in the seventh, and Mike Moustakas belted his 14th homer and Eric Hosmer delivered an RBI double in the eighth.

Vargas also beat the Indians last weekend, allowing two runs over 5 2/3 innings in a 5-2 victory.