UNDATED (AP) – Second-ranked Kansas has rebounded from its second loss of the season with a road win over No. 4 Kentucky.

Frank Mason III scored 13 of his game-high 21 points after halftime and Josh Jackson had a double-double as the Jayhawks beat the Wildcats, 79-73. Jackson had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Kansas, which shot 59 percent in the second half of its 19th victory in 21 games.

The Jayhawks trailed by five at halftime before Jackson hit consecutive 3s to spark the comeback.

Malik Monk and Derek Willis each had 18 points for the Wildcats, who are 17-4 following their second consecutive loss.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga remains the only unbeaten squad in Division I men’s hoops. The third-ranked Bulldogs are 22-0 after Przemek Karnowski scored 16 points and Silas Melson added 15 in a 96-49 dismantling of Pepperdine. The Zags shot 59 percent and tied the longest winning streak in team history, giving them a shot at becoming the No. 1 team when the AP poll comes out on Monday.

The recent wave of top-25 upsets continued as sixth-ranked Florida State, No. 9 North Carolina, 10th-ranked Oregon and No. 11 Butler all fell.

Andrew White finished with 24 points and unranked Syracuse led the Seminoles by 18 at halftime before completing an 82-72 victory. John Gillon added 21 points, tied a career high with 11 assists and hit 10 free throws in the final three minutes.

Dwayne Bacon and Jonathan Isaac each had 19 points for FSU, which suffered its second straight loss since an 18-2 start.

In Coral Gables, freshman Bruce Brown scored a season-high 30 points and Miami beat a ranked team for the first time this season, toppling North Carolina, 77-62. Brown shot 8-for-11, including four 3-pointers as the Hurricanes dropped the Tar Heels to 7-2 in the ACC. North Carolina missed 18 of its last 19 shots of the first half and trailed by 17 at intermission after scoring at least 85 points in a school-record seven straight conference games.

Oregon’s 17-game winning streak is over after Derrick White scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half of Colorado’s 74-65 triumph over the Ducks. Xavier Johnson had 13 points as the Buffaloes left the Ducks winless in seven trips all time in Boulder. Colorado is just the third team to top 70 points versus Oregon this season.

Butler was beaten at home as Jessie Govan finished with 20 points, including a big 3-pointer with 1:03 left in Georgetown’s 85-81 verdict over the Bulldogs. L.J. Peak scored 22 points in the Hoyas’ second straight win over a ranked opponent.

Butler ended a 15-game home winning streak despite Kelan Martin’s 22 points.

And Georgia Tech followed Wednesday’s rout of Florida State by knocking off No. 14 Notre Dame, 62-60. Josh Okogie hit a fast-break layup as time expired to complete the Yellow Jackets’ second straight win over a ranked team. Tadric Jackson scored a career high 24 points for Tech.

In other top-25 finals:

– Fifth-ranked Baylor is 20-1 after overcoming a 15-point, first-half deficit in a 78-75 win at Mississippi. Manu Lecomte scored 17 points for the Bears, one more than Johnathan Motley and Jo Lual-Acuil Jr.

– Ethan Happ scored seven of his career-high 32 points in overtime to carry 15th-ranked Wisconsin past Rutgers, 61-54. Happ also contributed eight points while the 18-3 Badgers were closing regulation on a 13-4 run.

– No. 16 Creighton won for the first time in three games since Maurice Watson Jr. suffered a season-ending knee injury, administering an 83-66 trouncing of DePaul. Khyri Thomas dropped in 18 points and Marcus Foster provided 15 to help the Bluejays get to 19-3.

– No. 17 Duke trailed by 11 in the second half before beating Wake Forest, 85-83 on Luke Kennard’s 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds left. Kennard scored 12 of the Blue Devils’ last 15 points and finished with 34 on 6-for-6 from 3-point range.

– Jevon Carter had 19 points and 18th-rated West Virginia improved to 17-4 by getting past Texas A&M, 81-77. Esa Ahmad chipped in 14 points, including a pair of game-clinching free throws with 4.4 seconds to play after missing six of his previous 10 attempts from the line.

– Jock Landale scored 20 points and had 11 rebounds as No. 21 Saint Mary’s topped Santa Clara, 72-59. Emmett Naar’s 15 points and nine assists helped the Gaels improve to 19-2 overall, with their only Big West loss coming against Gonzaga.- Maryland has a six-game winning streak after Justin Jackson went 5-for-5 from beyond the arc while delivering a career-high 28 points and 10 rebounds to lead the 22nd-ranked Terps to an 85-78 road win at Minnesota. Kevin Huerter had 19 points, while Melo Trimble added 13, nine assists and seven boards to help Maryland stay tied with Wisconsin for the Big Ten lead at 7-1.

– Sindarius Thornwell’s 16 points and 11 rebounds sent 23rd-rated South Carolina to a 63-53 stifling of Missouri. The Gamecocks held the Tigers under 36 percent from the floor and dropped Missouri to 0-8 in the SEC.

– No. 25 Florida rolled to an 84-52 pounding of Oklahoma as Kevarrius Hayes delivered a career-high 20 points. Canyon Barry scored 15 points and Devin Robinson had 13 for the 16-5 Gators.