UNDATED (AP) – Fifth-ranked Gonzaga got off to a slow start on Saturday before remaining the lone unbeaten team in Division I men’s basketball.

No. 21 Saint Mary’s led 27-23 until Jordan Mathews drained a 3-pointer to spark a 13-2 run in the Bulldogs’ 79-56 rout of the Gaels. Mathews had 16 points for the Zags, who shot 65 percent in improving to 17-0.

Nigel Williams-Goss was high man for the Bulldogs with 19 points, while Johnathan Williams added 14 to help Gonzaga end the Gaels’ nine-game winning streak.

The four teams ahead of Gonzaga in the AP poll were winners.

Manu Lecomte helped top-ranked Baylor rebound from its first loss of the season by scoring 26 points in a 77-68 triumph at Kansas State. Ish Wainright and Al Freeman provided key baskets down the stretch and finished with 15 points apiece to help the Bears improve to 15-1.

Second-ranked Kansas is 16-1 after Frank Mason III hit for 22 points and Josh Jackson added 20 and 11 rebounds in the Jayhawks’ 87-80 win over Oklahoma State. Devonte’ Graham scored 21 points for the Jayhawks’ who are in position to take over the top spot in the poll following Baylor’s 21-point loss to West Virginia on Tuesday.

The defending national champs were winners as redshirt freshman guard Dante DiVincenzo had a season-high 19 points to lead No. 3 Villanova past St. John’s 70-57 at Madison Square Garden. Mikal Bridges had 12 points and Josh Hart added 11 as the Wildcats improved to 16-1 on the season and 23-1 since the start of last year’s NCAA tournament.

Fourth-ranked UCLA pulled out an 83-82 win over Utah behind Lorenzo Ball’s 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Aaron Holiday hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:52 remaining after the Bruins fell behind by nine in the second half.

In other top-25 finals on Saturday:

– Malik Monk scored 24 points and sixth-ranked Kentucky picked up its fifth straight win by whipping Auburn, 92-72. “Bam” Adebayo had 15 points and De’Aaron Fox finished with 13 while the duo helped the Wildcats shoot 57 percent.

– Seventh-ranked Duke suffered its second straight loss as Anas Mahmoud had a career-high 17 points and 11 rebounds to carry No. 14 Louisville to a 78-69 home win against the Blue Devils. Donovan Mitchell finished with 15 points against Duke, which fell to 2-3 in the ACC despite 23 points from Grayson Allen.

– Marcus Foster scored 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting to lead No. 8 Creighton to an easy 101-69 win over Division II Truman State. The 17-1 Bluejays dunked eight times and took a 29-point lead with a 17-2 run in the second half.

– Ninth-ranked Florida State had won nine in a row until Joel Berry II poured in 26 points to lead No. 11 North Carolina to a 96-83 win over the Seminoles. Justin Jackson and Isaiah Hicks each added 22 to help the Tar Heels overcome Jonathan Isaac’s 17 points and 12 boards for FSU.

– Teyvon Myers dropped in 16 points and No. 10 West Virginia followed its 21-point win over No. 1 Baylor by squeezing out a 74-72 win at Texas. Jevon Carter capped his 15-point effort with two free throws in the final seconds to secure the Mountaineer’s 15th win in 17 games.

– Freshman Kamar Baldwin scored all 21 of his points in the second half and 12th-ranked Butler improved to 5-1 versus ranked teams this season by downing No. 15 Xavier, 83-78.

– Payton Pritchard dropped in 17 points and No. 13 Oregon opened on a 21-0 run en route to an 85-43 pounding of Oregon State. The Ducks have won 14 straight.

– London Perrantes scored a season-high 25 points in 19th-ranked Virginia’s 77-73 win over Clemson.

– Steve Vasturia had 20 points and No. 20 Notre Dame coughed up an early 33-14 lead before topping Virginia Tech, 76-71.

– Canyon Barry scored four of his 27 points in overtime as No. 23 Florida beat Georgia 80-76.

– Tony Carr drained two free throws with five seconds left to give Penn State a 52-50 win over No. 24 Minnesota.