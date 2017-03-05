AP Top 25 College Basketball Action from Saturday:

– Frank Mason III scored 27 points to help top-ranked Kansas hold off Oklahoma State 90-85.

– Josh Hart scored 21 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers with seven minutes left that put the game out of reach, as 2nd ranked Villanova pulled away to beat Georgetown 81-55.

– Aaron Holiday scored 16 points and number 3 UCLA rallied with a 14-0 run over the final 10 minutes to beat Washington State 77-68 for its ninth straight victory and a 16-1 finish at home.

– Jordan Matthews scored 22 points, Nigel Williams-Goss added 20 and 4th-ranked Gonzaga recovered from its first loss of the season and a sluggish first half to beat Pacific 82-50 in the West Coast Conference quarterfinals.

– Joel Berry II scored 28 points, including a critical late-game burst of seven straight for his team, and number 5 North Carolina held off No. 17 Duke 90-83.

– First-year coach Ray Harper wants Jacksonville State to be as successful in basketball as the school is in football. And he’s in a hurry to get there. Greg Tucker scored all 14 of his points in the first half, and Jacksonville State topped UT Martin 66-55 Saturday night in the Ohio Valley Conference championship game to earn its first NCAA Tournament berth. It’s the first automatic bid awarded for the upcoming tournament.

In the rest of the top 25:

6. Oregon (27-4) beat Oregon State 80-59. Next: Pac-12 Tournament.

7. Arizona (27-4) beat Arizona State 73-60. Next: Pac-12 Tournament.

8. Louisville (24-7) beat No. 19 Notre Dame 71-64. Next: ACC Tournament.

9. Kentucky (26-5) beat Texas A&M 71-63. Next: SEC Tournament.

10. West Virginia (24-7) did not play. Next: Big 12 Tournament.

11. Baylor (25-6) beat Texas 75-64. Next: Big 12 Tournament.

12. Florida (24-7) lost to Vanderbilt 73-71. Next: SEC Tournament.

13. Butler (23-7) lost to Seton Hall 70-64. Next: Big East Tournament.

14. SMU (27-4) beat Memphis 103-62. Next: AAC Tournament.

15. Florida State (24-7) beat No. 25 Miami 66-57. Next: ACC Tournament.

16. Purdue (24-6) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Sunday.

17. Duke (23-8) lost to No. 5 North Carolina 90-83. Next: ACC Tournament.

18. Cincinnati (26-4) did not play. Next: at UConn, Sunday.

19. Notre Dame (23-8) lost to No. 8 Louisville 71-64. Next: ACC Tournament.

20. Saint Mary’s (27-3) beat Portland 81-58. Next: vs. BYU, Monday.

21. Wichita State (29-4) beat Missouri State 78-63. Next: vs. Illinois State, Sunday.

22. Wisconsin (22-8) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota, Sunday.

23. Virginia (21-9) beat Pittsburgh 67-42. Next: ACC Tournament.

24. Iowa State (20-10) did not play. Next: Big 12 Tournament.

25. Miami (20-10) lost to No. 15 Florida State 66-57. Next: ACC Tournament.