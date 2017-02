NEW CONCORD, Ohio — The Morgan Raiders conquered the John Glenn Little Muskies 57-53

After a back and forth throughout the game the Raiders were able to take the lead and keep it in the 4th leading them to a 57-53 lead over the Little Muskies.

Leading the way for Morgan was Dre Norman with 15 followed by Jordan Work with 13 and Marty Sidwell with 12.

For the Muskies Matt Stewart and Justin Haycock lead the way with 15.