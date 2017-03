MALVERN, Ohio — The Malvern Hornets stung late in the 4th to take down the Buckeye Trail Warriors 81-70 on Friday night.

Leading the way for the Warriors was CJ McCall with a game high 27 points followed by Troy Pontius with 26.

For the Hornets Mark Mayle lead the way with 26 followed by Jared Majestic with 13.

With the win the The Hornets move on to Districts and the Warriors end their season at 18-7.