NEW CONCORD, Ohio — The John Little Muskies dominated the Philo electrics 65-24 Friday night.

The Electrics were lead in scoring by Isaac Gill with 7 points followed by Lane Deal with 6.

For the Little Muskies Josh Raley took charge with 12 points followed by Justin Heacock with 11.

On the win the Little Muskies improve to 7-4 on the season and the Electrics fall to 2-8.