BYESVILLE, Ohio — The Meadowbrook Colts dominated the Parkersburg South Patriots 82-48 Tuesday night

The Patriots were lead in scoring by Alex Woodlard with 13 followed by Seth Fallon with 11.

For the Colts, Parker Black lead the stampede with 21 followed by Trey Singleton with 16, Justin Cork and Logan Wolverton with 15.

On the win Meadowbrook moves to 15-2 and Parkersburg South moves to 7-7.

Meadowbrook is in action again this Friday against the Bishop Rosecrans Bishops