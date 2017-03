BYESVILLE, Ohio — The Meadowbrook Colts doubled up on the East Liverpool Potters 88-48

The Potters were lead in scoring by Gabe Roach with 8, followed by Peyton Reed, Izaiha Browning, Brennan O’hara, and Robby Davis all with 6.

For the Victorious Colts it was Trey Singleton with a game high 25 followed by Justin Cork with 17, Parker Black with 15 and Logan Wolverton with 14.

The Colts move to 21-3 on the year and move forward in the Division II sectionals