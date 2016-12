BYESVILLE, Ohio — The Meadowbrook Colts remain undefeated after taking down the Warren Local Warriors 55-51

Leadiing the Warriors was Chase Weihl with 17 followed by Tyler Dennis with 14

For the Colts Konnor Roberts lead the herd with 14 followed up by Logan Wolverton with 13.

On the victory the Colts remain undefeated at 8-0 and the Warriors fall to 7-1