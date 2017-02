BYESVILLE, Ohio — The Meadowbrook Colts stampeded the West Holmes Knights 90-54.

The Knights were lead in scoring by Chase Wells with 27 followed by Chance Wells with 11.

The Colts were lead by Trey Singleton with 21 followed by Justin Cork with 20, Logan Wolverton with 16, Parker Black with 13, and Konnor Roberts with 12.

On the win Meadowbrook improves to 20-3 and they advance in the Division 2 Sectionals.