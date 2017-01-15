Area Girls High School Basketball scores from Saturday
Barnesville 50, Meadowbrook 33
Ft. Frye 47, John Glenn 41
Cambridge 46, Zanesville Rosecrans 37
Shenandoah 48, Caldwell 44
Crooksville 47, New Lexington 30
Dover 40, Claymont 21
Tri-Valley 52, Maysville 39
Sandy Valley 64, Newcomerstown 18
Sheridan 82, W. Muskingum 49
Logan 61, Morgan 53
Zanesville 44, River View 43
Union Local 61, Harrison Cent. 46
In Boys Basketball Scores from Saturday
Cambridge 62, Morgan 51
Shenandoah 60, Barnesville 40
Steubenville 65, St. Clairsville 46
Coshocton 37, Licking Valley 34
Union Local 82, Bowling Green 75
Dover 70 Cleveland John Adams 37
*This marks the 600th coaching career win for Dover’s Bob Von Kaenel