CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Steubenville Big Red came back from a halftime deficit to tally a road victory against the Cambridge Bobcats, 72-62, on Tuesday night.

The Bobcats held only a one-point lead over the Big Red at the end of the first half. The Bobcats were led in scoring by Alex Masinelli, who racked up 21 points on the night. But it would not prove enough to lift the ‘Cats to victory.

Steubenville was led by Isaiah Lee-Granatir with 15 points. The Big Red was 78 percent shooting from the floor, overall.

With the win, Steubenville moves to 7-2 on the season. Cambridge falls to 4-5.