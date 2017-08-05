PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — Since 1969, the Pittsburgh Steelers have had continuity at the top of their organization. It all started when Dan Rooney hired Chuck Noll and has continued for nearly half a century with only two others serving as head coach.

The Steelers continued their tradition when they extended the contract of current Head Coach Mike Tomlin through the 2020 season on Friday. The 45-year-old Tomlin is 103-57 in 10 years at the helm.

Each of the past three head coaches in Steelers history held the job for a decade or more. Tomlin is entering his 11th season, Noll coached for 23 seasons and Bill Cowher for 15 years before Tomlin was hired in 2007.

All three head coaches have won Super Bowls for the franchise.