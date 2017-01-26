PITTSBURGH (AP) — The director of the Pittsburgh Police Citizens Review Board says video of the arrest of Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter supports an officer’s version of the events, including that Porter grabbed the officer’s wrists, rendering him defenseless.

Porter’s attorney is declining comment on executive director Elizabeth Pittinger’s comments.

The Allegheny County district attorney had previously said the video didn’t support the most serious criminal charges against Porter — including aggravated assault for allegedly grabbing Officer Paul Abel’s wrists. A spokesman says the prosecutor is sticking by that assessment.

Porter faces a preliminary hearing Feb. 21 on remaining citations for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

Porter allegedly scuffled with a bouncer who denied him admission to a bar, and then Abel, hours after the Steeler’s Jan. 8 playoff win over Miami.