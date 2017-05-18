OTTAWA (AP) – The Ottawa Senators broke out the offense in taking a two-games-to-one lead in the NHL’s Eastern Conference finals.

Marc Methot, Derick Brassard and Zack Smith scored in a 2:18 span of the opening period to lead the Senators’ 5-1 rout of the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins. The two teams had combined for just four goals in the first two games before Ottawa matched that in the first period alone. Mike Hoffman put the Senators ahead to stay just 48 seconds into the game.

Craig Anderson turned back 25 shots and blanked the Penguins until Sidney Crosby scored on a power play with 13:53 remaining.

Marc-Andre Fleury was lifted in the first period after surrendering four goals on just nine shots.

Pittsburgh played without defensemen Justin Schultz and Bryan Rust due to upper-body injuries suffered in Game 2.

The series stays in Ottawa for Game 4 on Friday.