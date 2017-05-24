OTTAWA, Ontario – There will be a Game 7 in the NHL’s Eastern Conference finals.

Craig Anderson stopped 45 shots and the Ottawa Senators stretched the series to the limit by nipping the Pittsburgh Penguins, 2-1. Anderson was credited with 22 saves in the second period of his turnaround performance. He was yanked after one period of the Senators’ 7-0 loss in Game 5, surrendering four goals on 14 shots.

Mike Hoffman snapped a 1-1 deadlock 1:34 into the third period. Bobby Ryan notched a power-play goal late in the second period, about 8 1/2 minutes after Evgeni Malkin scored for the Penguins.

Game 7 is Thursday in Pittsburgh.

The series winner will take on the Nashville Predators, who advanced to the Stanley Cup finals for the first time by downing Anaheim 6-3 on Monday.