MIAMI (AP) – Edinson Volquez has thrown the sixth no-hitter in Miami Marlins history, facing the minimum 27 batters and beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0 on Saturday.

Volquez (2-7) struck out 10, and the two baserunners who reached on walks were erased by double plays. He needed 98 pitches, the last of those striking out Chris Owings to complete the masterpiece.

It’s the first no-hitter in the majors this season, and the first time Arizona was no-hit since the Marlins’ Anibal Sanchez threw one on Sept. 6, 2006.

Volquez was nearly knocked out of the game after only three pitches, when he collided with Diamondback leadoff man Rey Fuentes as he covered first and rolled his ankle.

Elsewhere in the majors:

– Albert Pujols hit a grand slam for his 600th homer, becoming the ninth member of the club during the fourth inning of the Los Angeles Angels’ 7-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night. Pujols reached the milestone in theatrical style, putting a low pitch from Ervin Santana (7-3) into Angel Stadium’s short left-field porch for his 14th grand slam. The Anaheim crowd roared while fireworks soared overhead for the 37-year-old’s ninth homer of the season and his 155th for the Angels. Pujols moved to the West Coast nearly six years ago after 11 spectacular seasons in St. Louis.

– Mike Zunino hit his first grand slam and drove in a career-high seven runs to power the Seattle Mariners to a 9-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night. Zunino, sent down to Triple-A Tacoma for two weeks in May after struggling offensively, had a two-run double in the second, an RBI single in the fourth, and capped a five-run fifth with his slam that put the Mariners up 9-1.

– Chris Taylor hit a go-ahead grand slam off Carlos Torres in a five-run ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied late for the second straight day to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-8 Saturday. Los Angeles led 4-3 in the seventh when Chris Hatcher walked the bases loaded and Josh Fields relieved. Travis Shaw drove Fields’ third pitch over the fence in left-center, and Hernan Perez homered two pitches later for an 8-4 lead.

– Jordan Zimmermann tossed six solid innings and the Detroit Tigers used four home runs to power past the Chicago White Sox 10-1 on Saturday.Nicholas Castellanos and Alex Presley hit back-to-back homers in the second inning, and Alex Avila and Justin Upton also homered for the Tigers, who have outscored Chicago 25-6 in the first two games of the weekend series.

– Matt Adams hit his first career grand slam and connected again for a solo shot in the 12th inning on Saturday, powering the Atlanta Braves to a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds that ended their three-game losing streak. Adams’ one-out homer off Blake Wood (0-4) saved the Braves after they blew a lead for the second day in a row. It was Adams’ fourth career multi-homer game, his first since 2014.

– Neil Walker hit a two-run homer against his former team and the New York Mets also got long balls from Jay Bruce and Wilmer Flores in beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 on Saturday night to stop a three-game slide. Robert Gsellman won his second consecutive start.

– Carlos Beltran had three hits and drove in three runs as the Houston Astros extended their major league-best winning streak to nine in a row, beating the Texas Rangers 6-5 on Saturday night. Jose Altuve (al-TOO’-vay) also had three hits for Houston, including a key solo homer to lead off the ninth. At 40-16, the Astros have the best record in the majors and their best start in franchise history. They are 14 games ahead in the AL West over two-time defending division champion Texas.

– David Price took a three-hitter into the eighth inning to earn his first win of the season, Hanley Ramirez homered and drove in three runs and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Saturday night. Price allowed one run over seven-plus innings in his second start since coming off the disabled list with a strained left elbow. After belatedly launching his 2017 season with an uneven outing against the White Sox on Monday, Price looked every bit like a five-time All-Star against Baltimore.

– Ryon Healy had two doubles and two homers, Jed Lowrie doubled twice and homered, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Washington Nationals 10-4 on Saturday. A day after being outscored by 10 runs, the A’s got off to a fast start as Healy and Lowrie each hit two-run home runs in the bottom of the first inning off starter Joe Ross. Healy hit a long solo shot in a three-run seventh inning in which the A’s broke open a 7-4 game. It was Healy’s first career multi-home run game and the four extra-base hits tied a franchise record accomplished by 16 others since 1913.

– Ben Lively pitched seven strong innings in his major league debut, Odubel Herrera drove in three runs in Philadelphia’s four-run seventh and the Phillies held on for a 5-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. Tommy Joseph homered for the Phillies, who snapped a five-game losing streak while winning for just the seventh time in their last 33 games. Philadelphia avoided losing its 11th straight series, which hasn’t happened since the 1941 club did it.

– Nolan Arenado hit his 14th homer, Ian Desmond added a grand slam and the Colorado Rockies beat San Diego 10-1 Saturday to stop the Padres’ season-high, five-game winning streak. Tyler Chatwood rebounded from his worst start of the season, allowing four hits over eight innings with eight strikeouts and one walk. Chatwood also had a pair of hits as the Rockies won for just the second time in six games. Jordan Lyles pitched a perfect ninth.

– Lorenzo Cain capped a six-run fifth inning with a two-run homer, Jason Hammel settled down after a shaky start and the Kansas City Royals routed the Cleveland Indians 12-5 on Saturday. Whit Merrifield and Mike Moustakas had two-run doubles off Carlos Carrasco during the Royals’ big inning, helping them overcome a 3-0 hole and ensure a series win over their division rival.

– Slumping Kyle Schwarber hit his first career grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally the Chicago Cubs to a 5-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. Schwarber, who entered batting .163 and was dropped to the ninth spot in the lineup, hit the first pitch of the at-bat from St. Louis starter Mike Leake deep into the bleachers in left-center. Javier Baez also homered for Chicago, which has won two straight following a six-game losing streak.

– Brett Gardner, Matt Holliday, Starlin Castro and Didi Gregorius all hit solo home runs in the eighth inning, leading Jordan Montgomery and the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 7-0 on Saturday. The Yankees tied a franchise record.