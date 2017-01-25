SARAHSVILLE, Ohio — Four quarters was not enough to settle a Noble County rivalry, as Caldwell defeated Shenandoah 73-68 in Double Over Time.

In boys high school basketball, the Redskins made the short drive to Sarahsville to take on the Zeps on Tuesday evening.

Shenandoah (6-8) controlled the tempo in the first half, pretty much on both sides of the court. Caldwell (5-9) used a full court press much of game, and a sense of urgency seemed to dictate the offense, often making unsuccessful, hurried shots.

The Zeps despite defensive pressure led 13-8 after the first quarter, and continued into the second stanza, going into the locker room with a 24-19 lead.

The third period appeared to be much the same, but the Redskins continued to press, and the lid apparently came off the basket, as shots began to fall. On the strength of a 20-14 scoring drive, the third quarter ended with Caldwell taking the lead for the first time 39-38.

The fourth quarter was one of pressure defense, and an up tempo offensive shoot out for both teams, with the lead going back and forth.

Late in the final period, Caldwell had seemingly gained a foothold on the scoreboard, leading by 5 with less than 40 seconds to go.

But, the Zeps would not go away, as Robbie Fogle r hit an apparent game tying three pointer with just seconds to go, only to realize the bench had called a time out, waving off the points. On the in-bounds play from the time out, Shenandoah put the ball again in Fogle’s hands, and he delivered yet another three to tie the game, sending it into over time.

Thanks in part to miscues by the Redskins, the Zeps had a small lead late in overtime, and it was now Caldwell’s turn to make a come back, tying the game at 62 with less than 15 seconds.

The tie propelled the teams into another overtime period, which went back and forth. Clutch free throws and rebounding were the difference, as Caldwell pulls out a thriller in double OT over Shenandoah 73-68.

The stats were just as close as the scoreboard.

Unofficially, the Zeps shot 49% from the field, Caldwell 42%. Turnovers the Redskins has 14, Shenandoah 15. And from the foul line, Caldwell was 16/22 while the Zeps were 17/33.

The Redskins were led in scoring by Clark Jennings with 22, Nick Miller had 18 for the Zeps.