CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Asher Wojciechowski frustrated St. Louis for five innings, and that was enough.

The right-hander gave one of his best performances in his return to the rotation, and Joey Votto drove home a pair of runs with a double and a single on Friday night, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-2 victory over the Cardinals.

The Reds have won all five games against St. Louis at Great American Ball Park this season. They lead 8-3 in their season series.

Wojciechowski (2-1) started after making six relief appearances in July, taking the place of the injured Scott Feldman. Wojciechowski allowed only three hits, including Mike Leake’s run-scoring infield single, and left after throwing 78 pitches.