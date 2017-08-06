CINCINNATI,Ohio – (AP) — Paul DeJong is putting his rocky August start behind him.

The St. Louis rookie shortstop hit a two-run homer and Lance Lynn got past Joey Votto’s first-inning home run to win his fourth straight start as the Cardinals eased past the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 on Saturday night.

DeJong snapped an 0-for-16 slump with two hits on Friday and followed that up with his go-ahead shot into the left field seats on a 1-0 fastball with one out in the third inning on Saturday. It was the Cardinals’ first hit of the game. The homer was his 15th of the season and first since July 25.

The win was the Cardinals’ first in six games at Cincinnati this season and the first in their last six overall decided by more than one run.

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (11-5) is scheduled to be activated from the disabled and start on Sunday. Wainwright hasn’t pitched since July 22 because of back tightness.

Reds: RHP Homer Bailey (3-5) snapped a three-start losing streak on Tuesday, allowing four hits and a run in six innings of Cincinnati’s 9-1 win at Pittsburgh.