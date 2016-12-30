OXFORD, Ohio (AP) – Logan McLane scored 17 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to help lead Miami (Ohio) to an 89-69 win over Division III Olivet College on Thursday night.

The victory gives Miami (7-6) a winning record heading into Mid-American Conference play for the first time since the 2008-09 season. The RedHawks have won three of their last four games.

Michael Weathers added 16 points and dished out eight assists. Marcus Weathers came off the bench to score 11 points and grab nine rebounds, and Rod Mills Jr. also had 11 points.

The RedHawks held a 45-40 lead at the break. They pushed that to 67-51 midway in the second period and Miami (OH) coasted to the win.

Miami shot 29 of 64 (45 percent) from the floor while limiting Olivet to 25-of-66 shooting. The RedHawks also won the rebound battle, 48-37.

Eric Ewing led Olivet with 29 points.