ATHENS, Ohio — The Meadowbrook Colts will head to the Ohio University Convocation Center in Athens to take on McArthur Vinton County in the OHSAA Division II Regional semifinals tonight, tip-off is set for 6:15 p.m.

The Colts bring a 24-3 record into the contest with the Vikings, who are at 23-2. Meadowbrook punched their ticket to the regional with Saturday’s 58-47 win over John Glenn, the defending D-II state champion, ending the Muskies’ three-year reign as District champions.

Vinton County is led by 6’0″ senior Seth Bledsoe (19.4 ppg), 6’3″ junior Naylan Yates (17.7 ppg) and 6’8″ junior Bryce Damron, who is a force in the paint. Other regulars for the Vikings are 5’11” senior point guard Jake Speakman, 6’0″ senior Derrick Jones and sophomore sixth man, Eli Griffith. Vinton County is coached by Matt Combs.

Meadowbrook counters with 6’3″ senior Parker Black (13.4 ppg), 5’7″ senior point guard Logan Wolverton (11.7 ppg), 6’3″ senior Justin Cork (13.2 ppg), 5’11” senior Konnor Roberts (6.7 ppg) and 5’10” junior Trey Singleton (13.1 ppg). Three players off the bench have logged most of the playing time this year – 6’2″ junior Easton Black, 6’4″ sophomore Davis Black and 6’0″ junior Bobby Feyko. The well-balanced Colts are coached by Lou “Scooter” Tolzda, who is in his first year at Meadowbrook.

The other semifinal Thursday at 8 p.m. in Athens has Columbus Eastmoor Academy (20-6) taking on Lancaster Fairfield Union (23-2). The winners return to “The Convo” at 3 p.m. on Saturday to play for the Regional championship and a spot in the OHSAA Division II Final Four next week in Columbus.