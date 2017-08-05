PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (AP) — Gregory Polanco hit a go-ahead, three-run homer into the Allegheny River during a six-run seventh inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 10-6 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

With Pittsburgh trailing 6-4 and two men on, Polanco gave the Pirates their first lead by sending a pinch-hit drive 434 feet onto the riverwalk beyond the right-field wall and into the river. Twenty-nine different players have hit 43 home runs into the river since PNC Park opened in 2001.

Josh Harrison capped the inning with a single that made it 10-6. Padres right-hander Kirby Yates (2-2) was responsible for all six runs and took the loss while recording just one out.

The Pirates have won two straight since losing eight of 10. They are tied for third in the National League Central, 4 1/2 games behind the division-leading Chicago Cubs.