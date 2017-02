PITTSBURGH (AP) – Andrew McCutchen is on the move, just not out of Pittsburgh.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle says McCutchen is moving from center to right field this season. Gregory Polanco will flip from right field to left, with Starling Marte (mahr-TAY’) sliding over from left to center.

McCutchen is a five-time All-Star and was 2013 National League MVP.