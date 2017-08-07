Extra-innings thriller keeps Bucs in contention

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Sean Rodriquez homered in the 12th inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-4 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

Rodriguez, acquired from Atlanta a day earlier, lifted a 1-1 pitch off Padres reliever Buddy Baumann (0-1) over the left-field wall.

Rookie reliever Dovydas Neverauskas (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings to get his first career win.

The Pirates took two of three from the Padres after losing their past four series. Entering this series, Pittsburgh had lost eight of 11 since a six-game winning streak from July 16-21.

Pirates closer Felipe Rivero gave up two walks and a single to load the bases loaded with two outs in the ninth inning before Manuel Margot’s two-run single tied the score 4-4.