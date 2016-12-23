PITTSBURGH (AP) – Ivan Nova has agreed to a $26 million, three-year contract with Pittsburgh, a person with knowledge of the situation has told The Associated Press.

Pittsburgh acquired Nova from the New York Yankees at the Aug. 1 trade deadline and he went 5-2 with a 3.06 ERA in 11 starts. That was a big improvement from the 7-6 record and 4.90 ERA he posted in 15 starts for the Yankees.

Nova was particularly effective at PNC Park, going 3-1 with a 2.45 ERA and giving up just two walks in 40 1/3 innings.