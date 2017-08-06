PITTSBURGH (AP) — The way Dinelson Lamet tinkers with his slider — throwing it hard and soft, inside and outside, high and low — Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle thinks at times it looks like the San Diego Padres rookie is throwing a wiffle ball.

Lamet allowed just one hit over 5 2/3 innings in a 5-2 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday night, his second win against the Pirates in a week.

Lamet (6-4) surrendered two runs on two hits in San Diego last weekend. He was even sharper on the other side of the country, striking out five against three walks and keeping Pittsburgh guessing about when and where his slider was going.

With the loss, the Pirates fell 5 1/2 games behind first-place Chicago in the NL Central.

Pittsburgh’s attempts to keep pace in the division have been hit with a series of problems, namely a penchant for struggling against losing teams. The Pirates are now 3-7 in their last 10 games, all against teams at least 10 games under .500.

Coming Up:

Padres: Clayton Richard (5-12, 5.40 ERA), winless since June 13, takes the hill in the series finale. Richard allowed four runs in six innings in a loss to Pittsburgh last Sunday.

Pirates: Jameson Taillon (6-5, 4.74) will to snap a two-game losing streak. Taillon has allowed 17 earned runs in his last 6 2/3 innings.