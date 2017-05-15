PHOENIX (AP) — Jose Osuna hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and Tony Watson escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Sunday.

Osuna hit a 3-1 pitch from Tom Wilhelmsen (0-1) out to right-center field, forcing a split of a four-game series. It was Osuna’s second career homer.

Watson (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings to earn the win. He got Jake Lamb out on a ground ball to second with the bases loaded to end the game.

The Diamondbacks put runners on the corners with one out in the 10th after A.J. Pollock singled. But Pollock injured his right leg running up the baseline and had to come out of the game.

Starting pitcher Zack Greinke entered as a pinch runner and another starter, Patrick Corbin, struck out as a pinch hitter in the inning.

Josh Bell and Andrew McCutchen hit home runs during a three-run third inning for the Pirates, who blew a 4-2 lead.