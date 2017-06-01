Take two-game championship series lead

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a 2-0 lead over the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.

Rookie Jake Guentzel scored twice and the Penguins chased Nashville start goaltender Pekka Rinne with a three-goal outburst in the third period to win 4-1.

Rinne was pulled after giving up three goals in just over 3 minutes in the third. Pittsburgh is now two wins away from becoming the first team since the Detroit Red Wings in 1998 to win back-to-back Cups.

Scott Wilson and Evgeni Malkin also scored for Pittsburgh, which won for the ninth time in these playoffs when being outshot. The Predators had 38 shots to the Penguins’ 27, but Rinne allowed four goals on 25 shots and got the hook in favor of backup Juuse Saros in the third period.