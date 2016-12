PITTSBURGH (AP) – Penguins coach Mike Sullivan has earned a three-year contract extension after taking over in midseason and leading Pittsburgh to the Stanley Cup championship last season.

The deal keeps Sullivan with the team through 2019-20.

The 48-year-old Sullivan is 55-24-10 with Pittsburgh, the second-best point total in the NHL over that span. The Penguins are currently second in the Metropolitan Division, one point behind Columbus.