UNDATED (AP) – The Columbus Blue Jackets currently own the fourth-longest winning streak in NHL history, but they are looking up at the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Metropolitan Division standings.

Sidney Crosby notched his league-high 26th goal and Carl Hagelin provided the tiebreaking tally with 4:15 remaining to lead the Pens past Carolina, 3-2. Crosby has moved into a tie with Edmonton’s Connor McDavid for the NHL scoring lead with 42 points despite missing the Penguins’ first six games with a concussion. The Pittsburgh captain trailed McDavid by nine points when Crosby made his season debut.

The Penguins have won three straight and four of five to move one point ahead of Columbus. However, the Jackets have four games in hand.