NEWARK, New Jersey (AP) — The New Jersey Devils got off to a strong start, but the Penguins had the better finish, as Pittsburgh rallied for a 5-2 victory on Tuesday.

The Penguins erased a pair of one-goal deficits behind big nights from their stars. Sidney Crosby had three points and Evgeni Malkin added a pair, including the 800th point of his NHL career, while Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 21 shots in the victory.

Crosby, who worked feverishly on a back check earlier on the shift, skated the full sheet of ice and buried a Conor Sheary feed for the well-earned tying goal.

Pittsburgh then scored right before the second intermission, not only taking its first lead of the night, but deflating the Devils in the process.

With the teams skating four-on-four and the clock winding down on the middle period, Crosby zipped a pass to Malkin over the Devils’ blue line. Malkin dropped a pass to Justin Schultz, and the Penguins defenseman weaved his way in on left wing before wiring a snap shot past New Jersey goaltender Cory Schneider with 5.4 seconds remaining to put Pittsburgh ahead 3-2.

Carl Hagelin scored on a breakaway 3:13 into the third period as the Penguins opened a two-goal lead. Bryan Rust finished off the Devils with an empty-net goal at 18:42 as the Penguins improved to a perfect 52-0 over the past two seasons when leading after two periods of play.

Malkin’s one goal and one assist made him the fourth player to score 800 points as a Penguin.