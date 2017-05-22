PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Penguins scored just six goals in splitting the first two games of the NHL’s Eastern Conference finals. They topped that on Sunday afternoon alone to get within one victory of their second straight trip to the Stanley Cup final.

Bryan Rust and Scott Wilson scored 2:13 apart to give the Pens a 4-0 lead late in the first period of a 7-0 pounding of the Ottawa Senators. Rust also set up Olli Maata’s game-opening goal before Sidney Crosby scored for the third straight game. Crosby and Phil Kessel each finished with a goal and an assist, while Carter Rowney set up three goals.

Matt Murray stopped 21 shots to win his second straight start following a six-week injury layoff.

Senators netminder Craig Anderson struggled on his 36th birthday, surrendering four goals on 14 shots in less than one period of work.

Pittsburgh has scored 10 times since being held to one goal in each of the first three games.

The Senators will try to stave off elimination when they host Game 6 on Tuesday.