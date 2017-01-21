RALEIGH, North Carolina – (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have been beatable away from home this season. Good thing for them this felt nothing like a road game.

Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist during Pittsburgh’s four-goal second period, and the Penguins routed the Carolina Hurricanes 7-1 on Friday night.

Conor Sheary scored twice, and Evgeni Malkin had a late goal and an assist. Carl Hagelin and Chris Kunitz joined Sheary in scoring during the second for Pittsburgh.

Trevor Daley scored early and Matt Murray finished with 27 saves while earning his 16th victory for Pittsburgh — most among NHL rookies.

The defending Stanley Cup champions led 6-0 in winning their third straight overall and earning their first consecutive road victories since early December. It was their second high-scoring game of the week, after beating Washington 8-7 in overtime at home on Monday night.