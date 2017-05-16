Eastern Conference finals tied after defensive struggle

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Penguins scored just once for the second straight game, but it was enough to even the NHL’s Eastern Conference finals at a game apiece.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 23 shots and Phil Kessel scored with 6:55 remaining to lead the Penguins over the visiting Ottawa Senators, 1-0.

The Pens dominated over long stretches after absorbing a 2-1 overtime loss in the opener. But they couldn’t beat Craig Anderson until Kessel notched his sixth goal of the playoffs.

Pittsburgh finished the game without forward Bryan Rust and defenseman Justin Schultz, each of whom suffered first-period injuries.

The Senators went nearly 19 minutes without a shot on Fleury, who earned his second shutout of the postseason. Anderson stopped 28 shots for the Senators, who host Game 3 on Wednesday.