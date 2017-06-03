NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) –Pittsburgh center Nick Bonino was wearing a walking boot on his left foot and using crutches Friday, raising the possibility he will not play tonight in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said the veteran has a lower-body injury and will be a game-time decision. Pittsburgh leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.

Bonino plays on the Penguins’ fourth line, but the veteran is a key penalty killer. He had a slap shot from Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban go off the inside of his left ankle in Pittsburgh’s 4-1 win Wednesday night. Bonino went to the locker room but returned to finish the game. If Bonino can’t play, then Carl Hagelin could be an option for Sullivan after sitting out the first two games of this series.

Sullivan said the Penguins have yet to play their best yet and isn’t tipping his hand on any changes he might make.

Nashville coach Peter Laviolette also refused to talk about any lineup changes he might make, including at goaltender. The Predators’ Pekka Rinne is 7-1 at Bridgestone Arena this postseason with a 1.54 goals-against average and a .947 save percentage, but he has looked average in the first two games of the Final.