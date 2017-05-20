OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – A new goaltender and a revived Sidney Crosby helped the Pittsburgh Penguins even the NHL’s Eastern Conference finals at two games apiece.

Matt Murray stopped 24 shots and Crosby had a goal and an assist as the Pens held off the Senators, 3-2 at Ottawa. Murray was a winner in his first start since suffering an injury in warmups before Game 1 of the Penguins’ first-round series.

Head coach Mike Sullivan made a goaltending switch after Marc-Andre Fleury was torched for four goals on nine shots in 13 minutes of Pittsburgh’s 5-1 loss at Ottawa on Wednesday.

Crosby had been held to one point in the first three games of the series before setting up Olli Maatta’s goal late in the first period. Crosby doubled the Penguins’ lead 7:41 into the second period, less than four minutes before Brian Doumoulin made it 3-0.

Clarke MacArthur and Tom Pyatt scored for the Senators, who head to Pittsburgh for Game 5 on Sunday.