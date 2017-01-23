Brady sets career best; Steelers lose Bell in 1st quarter

UNDATED (AP) – It will be the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 at Houston’s Reliant Stadium on Feb. 5. Both teams advanced with blowouts in the conference title games.

The Patriots have earned their NFL-record ninth berth in the Super Bowl by slamming the Pittsburgh Steelers, 36-17 in the AFC championship game. Tom Brady was at his playoff best in completing 32 of 42 passes for 384 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He hit Chris Hogan for touchdown throws of 16 and 34 yards before Julian Edelman’s 10-yard scoring grab put New England ahead 33-9 late in the third quarter.

Hogan had nine receptions for 180 yards, while Edelman gained 118 on his eight catches.

It was a tough evening for Ben Roethlisberger (RAWTH’-lis-bur-gur), who was 31 of 47 for one touchdown and one interception. Roethlisberger’s lone TD throw came in the closing minutes.

Pittsburgh finished the game without running back Le’Veon (LEH’-vee-ahn) Bell, who suffered a groin injury late in the first quarter.