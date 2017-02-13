CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Sectional tournament match-ups were set on Sunday, with a number of area teams placed high in the standings from the OHSAA.

In Division II, Meadowbrook ranked no. 2 and defending state champ John Glenn took no. 4. In Division IV, Buckeye Trail came up fifth in the standings, with Shenandoah at eighth.

Here’s a complete look at area teams’ appearances in the sectional tournament:

Division II

Philo @ John Glenn – Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

West Holmes @ Meadowbrook – Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

Cambridge @ Minerva – Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Division IV

Caldwell @ Shadyside – Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Shenandoah @ Toronto – Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Bridgeport @ Buckeye Trail – Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Barnesville @ Hiland – March 3 at 7 p.m.