COLUMBUS,Ohio (AP)- Brady Ellingson came off the bench to score 17 points as Iowa pounded Ohio State 85-72 Saturday, The Buckeyes trailed by as much as 20, and needed a late run made the final score as close as it was.

In other college hoops from around Ohio on Saturday:

– Kenny Kaminski hit seven of Ohio’s season-high 18 3-pointers and the Bobcats rolled past short-handed Bowling Green 96-72 yesterday.

-James Thompson the Fourth had 26 points and 20 rebounds, and Eastern Michigan beat Miami of Ohio 74-57 Saturday for its first win at Millett Hall since the 1995 to 1996 season.

– Marcus Keene scored 11 of his 41 points in overtime and Central Michigan beat Kent State 105-98 on Saturday to snap a 10-game road losing streak in the series.