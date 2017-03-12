UNDATED (AP) – The Calgary Flames remain the NHL’s hottest team following another strong performance by Brian Elliott.

The Flames made it nine straight wins as Elliott turned back 31 shots in his second consecutive shutout to lead a 3-0 victory at Winnipeg. Mikael Backlund and Michael Frolik (froh-LEEK’) each had power-play goals as Calgary grabbed possession of second place in the NHL’s Pacific Division.

The Flames are one shy of the club record for consecutive victories, set in 1978 when the team was based in Atlanta.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

– Ian Cole scored late in the second period before Sidney Crosby set up goals by Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary in the last 3:06 of Pittsburgh’s 3-0 shutout of Vancouver. Matt Murray made 27 saves in his fourth shutout of the season to help the Penguins get within one point of first-place Washington in the Metropolitan Division.

– The Capitals were 4-2 losers at Los Angeles as Adrian Kempe notched his first NHL goal to break a 2-2 stalemate midway through the third period. Anze Kopitar and Jeff Carter each had a goal and an assist for the Kings, who stayed within three points of St. Louis for the final Western Conference playoff berth.

– James Neal notched the tiebreaking goal in the second period and Viktor Arvidsson added a short-handed, empty-net tally with 1:02 remaining as the Predators downed the Sharks, 3-1 at San Jose. Ryan Johansson also scored to help Nashville halt a four-game skid and send the Sharks to just their second loss in seven games.

– Buffalo stunned Columbus by storming back from a 3-0 deficit to earn a 5-3 triumph over the Blue Jackets. Sam Reinhart, Matt Moulson and Jake McCabe scored to tie it before Evander Kane provided a power-play goal with 2:29 remaining to end the Jackets’ three-game winning streak.

– Ottawa picked up its sixth consecutive win as Alex Burrows and Mike Hoffman each had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 decision over Colorado. Craig Anderson needed just 14 saves to earn his team-record 147th win.

– Morgan Rielly scored 2:13 into overtime to give Toronto a 3-2 victory at Carolina. Mitch Marner and James van Riemsdyk also scored and Frederik Andersen stopped 36 shots as the Maple Leafs won their third in a row.

– Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice and St. Louis picked up its fourth straight win by topping the New York Islanders, 4-3. The Islanders finished 5-3-1 on their road trip but fell one point behind Toronto for the final Eastern Conference wild-card berth.

– Boston pulled out a 2-1 win over Philadelphia on Drew Stafford’s goal with 5.6 seconds left. David Pastrnak (PAS’-tur-nahk) had a power-play goal and Tuukka Rask made 26 saves in the Bruins’ 10th win in 13 games under interim coach Bruce Cassidy.

– Tampa Bay’s Ondrej Palat netted the game-winner with 2:23 left to push Tampa Bay past Florida, 3-2. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves for the Lightning, who are 10-2-3 in their last 15 games.

– Tobias Reider and Anthony DeAngelo each had a goal and assist in Arizona’s 5-4 verdict over New Jersey. The Devils have dropped 10 in a row.