UNDATED (AP) – The Montreal Canadiens have used a three-goal flurry to keep their nine-point lead in the NHL’s Atlantic Division.

Alexei Emelin, Max Pacioretty and Paul Byron scored in a 62-second span of the third period to lead the Canadiens to a 5-4 comeback win over the New York Rangers. The Habs also got a goal from Alex Galchenyuk in his first game since suffering a knee injury on Dec. 4.

The Rangers lost for the second straight night and finished the game without Antti Raanta, who stopped all 10 shots he faced before leaving with a lower-body injury in the first period. Henrik Lunqvist was reached for five goals on 22 shots a night after losing to the Maple Leafs.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

– Detroit spotted Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead before Gustav Nyquist collected a goal and two assists to send the Red Wings past the Penguins, 6-3. Thomas Vanek and Mike Green each had a goal and an assist as the Wings dealt the Pens their third straight loss.

– Toronto was a 4-2 winner at Ottawa as Nazem Kadri scored twice and Curtis McElhinney made 35 saves in his first start with the Maple Leafs. Tyler Bozak and Connor Brown also scored for the Maple Leafs, who moved into a tie with the Senators for third in the Atlantic Division.

– Jaromir Jagr scored the eventual game-winner and James Reimer turned back 30 shots in Florida’s 4-3 win over Columbus. Vincent Trochek had a goal and an assist for the Panthers, who handed the Blue Jackets their fourth loss in six games since a 16-game winning streak.

– Minnesota wasted a 4-0 lead before beating Dallas 5-4 on Jason Zucker’s goal with 6:45 left. Mikko Koivu, Eric Staal and Matt Dumba scored on the Wild’s first three shots to knock Stars goalie Antti Niemi from the game.

– Anaheim won for the sixth time in seven games as Jonathan Bernier handled 26 shots in a 3-0 win at Arizona. Hampus Lindholm, Nick Ritchie and Ryan Kesler scored to back Bernier, who picked up his first shutout of the season in his only start since Dec. 20.

– Carter Hutton posted his fifth career shutout by handling 23 shots in the Blues’ 4-0 win at San Jose. Colton Parayko provided a goal and an assist to help St. Louis rebound from lopsided losses to Boston and Los Angeles.

– The Kings were 3-2 winners over Winnipeg on Jeff Carter’s goal 1:36 into overtime. Anze Kopitar had three assists for Los Angeles, which improved to 9-1 in OT this season.

– Leon Draisaitl and Mark Letestu scored in a shootout to send Edmonton past Calgary, 2-1. Patrick Maroon and Sean Monahan traded goals 26 seconds apart late in the second period before the Oilers climbed into second place in the Pacific Division, three points behind Anaheim.

– Brad Marchand tied a career high by collecting five points on two goals and three assists in the Bruins’ 6-3 victory against Philadelphia. Marchand had a short-handed tally in the first period and set up three of Boston’s four goals in the second before netting an insurance goal with 54 seconds left.

– The Hurricanes are 14-1-1 in their last 16 home games after the line of Brock McGinn, Jordan Staal and Elias Lindholm combined for 10 points in Carolina’s fourth straight win, 7-4 over the New York Islanders. McGinn led the way with a goal and three assists, while Staal and Lindholm each had a goal and two helpers to help the Canes overcome two goals by John Tavares.

– Nashville picked up its third straight win as Filip Forsberg scored the tiebreaking goal with 11:54 remaining to send the Predators past the Avalanche, 3-2 in Colorado. Cody McLeod also tallied and got into a fight with former teammate Jarome Iginla, one day after being acquired from the Avs.