From the NHL on Saturday:

– The Ottawa Senators got a tough contest from one of the league’s best teams and had enough to come out the winners. Zack Smith scored his league-leading fourth short-handed goal in the third period and the Senators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2.

– Brian Campbell kept the Chicago Blackhawks rolling away from home. Campbell scored with 1:05 remaining to lead the Blackhawks over the Nashville Predators 5-3 for their seventh straight win.

– Connor Hellebuyck was kicking himself a little bit – even though his Winnipeg Jets won. Making his 10th straight start, the Jets goalie almost had his second consecutive shutout until Gabriel Landeskog tipped in a goal with 15.4 seconds left in Winnipeg’s 6-1 rout of the Colorado Avalanche. Blake Wheeler, Nikolaj Ehlers, Patrik Laine, Mark Scheifele defenseman Ben Chiarot and defenseman Jacob Trouba had Jets’ goals.

– The Capitals and Flyers tried to pummel each other out of the gate Saturday night, then Washington settled things on special teams. The Caps again shut down Philadelphia’s potent power play, and then Nicklas Backstrom scored with a man advantage in overtime to lift Washington over the Flyers 2-1.

– The Tampa Bay Lightning had seen Nikita Kucherov try the move in practice before, but never in an NHL game. Kucherov’s slick stickhandling led the Lightning to a 2-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres in a shootout. He scored the deciding goal in the second round of the shootout when he slid the puck between the pads of Buffalo’s Robin Lehner while faking a move from left to right in front of the crease.

– Carey Price and the Montreal Canadiens showed off their resurgent form under coach Claude Julien with a big Eastern Conference win. Price made 26 saves and the Canadiens extended their winning streak to five games with a 4-1 victory over the New York Rangers.

– The Dallas Stars finally won one on the road. John Klingberg scored the winning goal with 1:07 left and the Stars beat the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Saturday night. The win snaps a six-game road losing streak.

– Ryan Spooner scored midway through the third period to lift the Boston Bruins over the New Jersey Devils 3-2 for their eighth victory in 10 games under interim coach Bruce Cassidy.

– Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers started an eight-game homestand with a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings

– Sven Baertschi scored twice, Ryan Miller made 41 saves and the Vancouver Canucks ended a four-game losing streak by holding on for a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.